Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results

NELA farmers await crop damage results
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours.

Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.

“We won’t know what the numbers are until we have completed harvest, and the way it works is the secretary of declaration of disaster is requested by the governor within 90 days of the end of the weather,” Strain said. “The end, not the beginning, so, that means we’ve got to have everything harvested. The enumerators go out, and they work with the farm services agency, and of course, our Ike center knows that. We get those numbers, and that data because you’ve got to have 30% or more loss in a parish for that parish to qualify.”

Local crops have not begun to recover, and it seems that Concordia Parish may have suffered the most damage.

Despite the crop damage in NELA, a West Monroe vineyard owner was able to continue with their annual ‘Grape Stomp Celebration.’

At Landry Vineyards in West Monroe, the Lenoir harvest was completed before the rain began. Their annual ‘Grape Stomp Celebration’ took place Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

RELATED CONTENT: Northeast Louisiana crop disasters impact soybeans in Concordia Parish

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Police Lights
Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’

Latest News

Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter
Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter searches for Labor Day volunteers
Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter searches for Labor Day volunteers
Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter searches for Labor Day volunteers
NELA farmers await crop damage results
NELA farmers await crop damage results
OPAS searching for Labor Day Volunteers
Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter in search of volunteers