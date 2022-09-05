Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana calls for better sidewalks

One woman bound to a wheelchair is calling on city leaders to fix the sidewalks, and make them more handicap friendly.
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
On a daily basis, Elizabeth Nealy is hard at work on various projects, but sometimes she needs a break. Taking a stroll outside, does the trick. “Well every street has its issues, but I am not able to get around the block without getting in the street because the sidewalks are so impassable,” explains Nealy, who is also Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana.

Nealy has it harder than most of her neighbors, she has to think about how she is going to get her four wheels over a broken piece of pavement or through an area where the sidewalk runs out completely. She has a rare auto-immune disease called myasthenia gravis. She’s been wheelchair bound since 2017. “A wheelchair is an amazing gift to me because now I am can get around.”

However, getting her wheel stuck on a crack, or trying to come down the ledge of a sidewalk without a ramp is difficult. “Not only do I, as a person, who uses a wheelchair need sidewalks, at least on my block, but there are so many other people who use wheelchairs, who can’t get out of their blocks. Then there are parents with strollers, I mean people are getting out all of the time, so they need a way to travel,” adds Nealy.

Nealy has been begging city leaders to fix sidewalks, like hers, to make them more accessible for the public and people with disabilities. “What works and makes life possible for someone in a wheelchair makes life better for people who are abled body also. You can continue running down the street, you don’t have to jump down, maybe hurt your knee.”

WAFB reached out to the Mayor’s Office, her spokesperson says some of their current reconstruction projects will include more accessible sidewalks, but Nealy’s Mid City neighborhood is not on the list. They tell WAFB, they recognize older neighborhoods like Nealy’s have a lot of sidewalks that need repaving. “But that still doesn’t negate the fact that we need to get them fixed,” says Nealy.

WAFB reached out to Baton Rouge’s American Disabilities Task Force to talk about some of the sidewalk issues, they never got back to us. The Mayor Office’s has been working with ADA on their current projects to make walkways more handicap friendly.

