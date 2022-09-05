Luke Combs rewards young fans for their hard work to attend his show

By Alyssa Thurlow and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – Two young country music fans learned this weekend that hard work pays off.

When 12-year-old Bo Fenderson heard Luke Combs was coming to Maine, he knew instantly that he wanted to go to the show.

“I prayed for it to happen. I hoped. I prayed, and it happened,” Bo told WABI.

His mom agreed to take Bo to the concert, but she said tickets were pricey and he needed to earn the money to buy them himself.

Bo and his friend, Tanner, raised the money and made it to Luke Comb’s show Friday night at Maine Savings Amphitheater.

The boys held signs that read:

“We made $100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood, bought two Luke Combs tickets. Man, he sounds good. Our Dads swore it was a waste of time, oh but they were wrong. Today’s my 12th birthday, oh Lord when it rains it pours.”

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for their concert tickets after seeing their handmade sign that read: “We made $100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood, bought two Luke Combs tickets… man, he sounds good. Our dads swore it was a waste of time but they were wrong. Today’s my 12th birthday, oh Lord when it rains it pours.”(Jennifer Brown)

Combs spotted the young fans’ homemade signs in the crowd. When the country singer realized how much work they put in to get to the show, he offered to repay them.

“How much were your tickets? $100? $200? Y’all paid $200, $100 a piece? I only got $140 right here,” the singer said pulling cash out of his pocket. “Y’all want that? Pay yourselves back. I’ll get you some more.”

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year signed Bo and Tanner’s hats and invited them backstage after the show.

“I thought it was pretty cool to see him walking towards us,” Tanner said.

“He came towards us, and we were able to meet with him. I thought it was really cool,” Bo said.

The boys say they learned some valuable life lessons.

“The two most important things in life are hard work and kindness,” Bo said.

Bo’s mom said Combs was a great role model to take the time to acknowledge the boys’ hard work.

“It wasn’t just Luke, it was the rest of the staff too that made it happen and made it a point to come find us and the boys and fulfill that promise that he made to them,” Bo’s mom said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice
NELA farmers await crop damage results
Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results
Jordan Beal
Man accused of striking officer at Southern football game

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
Biden assails ‘Trumpies’ in Labor Day battleground pitches
A 91-year-old Minnesota woman decides to take the leap of her life for her birthday.
WATCH: Grandmother celebrates 91st birthday by skydiving
Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday,...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with injured teacher