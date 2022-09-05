Feed Your Soul: Restaurant making tracks with new international items

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Many people head to a coffee house and expect the usual items to eat, like muffins scones, and maybe some banana bread. Railway Coffee in Ruston wants to change that.

With great coffee, Ella Williams, manager at Railway, wanted to make sure she had some great food items as well as a welcoming vibe at both of their locations.

“Our Pelican Boulevard location and this is very clean, sleek black and white, like subway-tile-type thing. We’ve got our drive-thru. So, if you’re looking for a fast and swift and quiet place to be, that would be it,” Williams said. “The railroad location is the place to study and hang out.”

Many of the customers say they love the food.

“Yeah, we shared it,” Hailey Rogers said. “It was pretty good.”

One of their employees from South Africa brought a recipe for South African pancakes. They resemble crepês, yet the recipe is a little different adding flavoring to the batter. They then add different fillings. One is the simple cinnamon sugar. The other is strawberries and Nutella spread, and that one is amazing.

They also offer a breakfast pot pie and an açaí bowl.

Railway Coffee is a place where you can grab some coffee, a food item that is a little different, and feed your soul.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.