Arkansas authorities searching for missing 19-year-old

The Ashdown Police Department has not released his name; however, they say he left his home on the early morning of September 5.
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - Have you seen this man?

Family and friends are searching for a non-verbal missing autistic 19-year-old. The Ashdown Police Department has not released his name; however, they say he left his home on the early morning of September 5.

He was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue shirt. He weighs approximately 150 pounds with short black hair.

Police ask the public to not approach him as he may be scared and run.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call (870) 898-5115.

