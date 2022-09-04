Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter searches for Labor Day volunteers

Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter
Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter is in need of volunteers for Labor Day.

The shelter sent out a request for volunteers on their Facebook page Saturday morning to receive help cleaning and feeding their animals for Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

Duties began Sunday morning at 7 a.m. The shelter will continue the tasks of cleaning and feeding the animals Monday morning at 7 a.m., including washing their dishes.

In addition, OPAS is also in need of puppy food, dog food, canned cat food, cat litter and bleach.

Items can be dropped off at OPAS located at 417 Well Street in West Monroe from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday -Friday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Police Lights
Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Week 1 Highlights
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges

Latest News

Police Lights
Man accused of striking officer at Southern football game
Free Child Safety Seat Installation
NELA first response agencies help families properly install child car seats
NELA first response agencies help families properly install child car seats
NELA first response agencies help families properly install child car seats
2nd Annual World Beard Day Competition at Harley-Davidson Motorcycles in Monroe
2nd annual World Beard Day competition happens in Monroe