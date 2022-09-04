Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter searches for Labor Day volunteers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter is in need of volunteers for Labor Day.

The shelter sent out a request for volunteers on their Facebook page Saturday morning to receive help cleaning and feeding their animals for Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

Duties began Sunday morning at 7 a.m. The shelter will continue the tasks of cleaning and feeding the animals Monday morning at 7 a.m., including washing their dishes.

In addition, OPAS is also in need of puppy food, dog food, canned cat food, cat litter and bleach.

Items can be dropped off at OPAS located at 417 Well Street in West Monroe from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday -Friday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

