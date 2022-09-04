Man accused of striking officer at Southern football game

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly striking an off-duty law enforcement officer.

Arrest documents reveal the alleged incident happened during the Southern University football game on Saturday, September 3.

The suspect, Jordan Beal, 21, asked the officer to enter the game without a ticket. After being denied, authorities say Beal is accused of using profanity and threatening the officer.

They added that Beal is accused of running toward the officer with clenched fists. Arrest documents say the officer raised his hand which caused Beal to allegedly strike him in the arm.

Authorities say the officer then struck Beal on the face before placing the suspect in handcuffs.

Beal faces several charges including battery of a police officer.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Police Lights
Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Week 1 Highlights
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges

Latest News

Free Child Safety Seat Installation
NELA first response agencies help families properly install child car seats
NELA first response agencies help families properly install child car seats
NELA first response agencies help families properly install child car seats
2nd Annual World Beard Day Competition at Harley-Davidson Motorcycles in Monroe
2nd annual World Beard Day competition happens in Monroe
2nd annual World Beard Day competition happens in Monroe
2nd annual World Beard Day competition happens in Monroe