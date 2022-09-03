NELA first response agencies help families properly install child car seats

Free Child Safety Seat Installation
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today, first responders in Ouachita Parish offered tips to families on how to properly install car seats for children.

West Monroe fire and police departments teamed up to host a ‘Free Child Safety Seat Installation’ event at The Assembly West Monroe on Sept. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Louisiana State Police were also there giving out information on child passenger safety laws and keeping a record of how many car seats needed to be adjusted when drivers pulled up.

Sixteen cars were checked by the end of the event.

Six child safety seat fitting stations remain available for northeast Louisiana residents in Ouachita and Lincoln parishes:

Ouachita Parish

- Louisiana State Police Troop F

- West Monroe Police Department

- Monroe Fire Department

- Life Choices of Monroe

- Acadian Ambulance

Lincoln Parish

- Ruston Fire Department

