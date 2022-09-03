Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting at officers.

Oliver Jones, 62, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

According to police, he’s accused of shooting off a gun at 10:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2. Once officers arrived at the scene on Arizona Street near East Washington Street, they say Jones began firing his weapon at law enforcement. Nobody was hurt during the gunfire.

Police say Jones also barricaded himself inside of his home. The Baton Rouge Police Department’s special response team was called to the scene and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores & Coverage
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Northeast Louisiana daycare workers plead guilty to child cruelty
LSP: Frazier’s vehicle, a beige 2000 Toyota Avalon bearing Louisiana license plate MPU343, was...
Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Louisiana Department of Education tells districts they don’t have to follow proposed Title IX guidelines

Latest News

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Friday Night Blitz Week 1 Highlights - Part 1
Friday Night Blitz Week 1 Highlights - Part 1
Friday Night Blitz Highlights Week 1 - Part 2
Friday Night Blitz Highlights Week 1 - Part 2
Friday Night Blitz Week 1 Highlights - Part 3
Friday Night Blitz Week 1 Highlights - Part 3