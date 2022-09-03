Louisiana State Police urge safe driving this Labor Day weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are urging community members to stay safe on the roads this holiday weekend.

In a Facebook post by LSP, troopers said they are working closely with law enforcement to keep impaired drivers off the road so that communities can be safe.

Whether driving impaired from alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both, LSP said the consequences remain the same.

LSP said a few ways to keep safe on the roads this weekend are to plan ahead, have a designated-driver, and always ensure all passengers are wearing their seatbelts.

For information about weather-related road conditions, construction activities and other incidents, use the 511 Traveler Information System online or call 511.

To report hazardous situations to LSP, call *LSP (*577).

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.