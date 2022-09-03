Drug bust: Officers seize $4.2 million in cocaine at U.S.-Mexico border

Customs and Border Protection officers seized $4.2 million in cocaine at an international...
Customs and Border Protection officers seized $4.2 million in cocaine at an international bridge in Texas.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) - Officers at the U.S.-Mexico border say they busted another large cocaine shipment attempting to enter the country this week.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, field operation officers at a port of entry in Laredo seized cocaine valued at $4.2 million within a tractor-trailer on Tuesday.

“Our frontline officers have displayed an unparalleled commitment to CBP’s priority border security mission, seizing a fourth significant cocaine load in the cargo environment this week,” said Laredo Port of Entry Director Alberto Flores.

Authorities said Tuesday’s bust was at the World Trade Bridge and involved a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of plastic ethylene sheets. Officers referred the tractor-trailer for a secondary inspection, where 209 packages containing 545 pounds of alleged cocaine were discovered.

The agency said the narcotics had an estimated street value of $4.2 million.

“These seizures illustrate the gravity of the narcotics threat we are facing and the effective application of CBP officer inspections experience, resources and technology,” Flores said.

The narcotics were seized and officials said the incident was under further investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores & Coverage
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Northeast Louisiana daycare workers plead guilty to child cruelty
LSP: Frazier’s vehicle, a beige 2000 Toyota Avalon bearing Louisiana license plate MPU343, was...
Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro
Louisiana Department of Education tells districts they don’t have to follow proposed Title IX guidelines
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!

Latest News

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers...
Artemis launch scrubbed for 2nd time
Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police urge safe driving this Labor Day weekend
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges