Companies report getting overwhelmed with student loan refund requests

Federal student loan service providers say they are being inundated with refund requests.
Federal student loan service providers say they are being inundated with refund requests.(Darren415 via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Student loan service companies are being overwhelmed with refund requests after President Joe Biden’s forgiveness program.

Despite the pandemic pause, many borrowers continued to make student loan payments and are wondering if they can get that money back.

The answer for many is “yes.”

While most of the 42 million people covered by the pause did not make payments, about 9 million kept paying.

It’s not clear how much of the U.S. Department of Education’s $1.6 trillion portfolio of loans would be affected. But many borrowers should be able to get refunds of up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt.

And for Pell grant recipients, the total climbs to 20,000 if they make less than $125,000 a year. The income limit for a married couple is even higher, at a combined total of $250,000 a year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores & Coverage
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Northeast Louisiana daycare workers plead guilty to child cruelty
LSP: Frazier’s vehicle, a beige 2000 Toyota Avalon bearing Louisiana license plate MPU343, was...
Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro
Louisiana Department of Education tells districts they don’t have to follow proposed Title IX guidelines
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!

Latest News

Radar
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Fuel leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away
FILE - While Trump notched a long list of wins in GOP primaries this summer, many of the...
Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries
2nd Annual World Beard Day Competition at Harley-Davidson Motorcycles in Monroe
2nd annual World Beard Day competition happens in Monroe