2nd annual World Beard Day competition happens in Monroe

By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Beard lovers celebrated World Beard Day on on Sept. 3, 2022.

Beard enthusiasts in Northeast Louisiana joined Warhawk Harley-Davidson and Beard Mobb Louisiana Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Monroe location for their second annual World Beard Day.

Six winners took home ribbons after showing off their long and fluffy beards.

The competition raised $800. All proceeds collected from the event registration will be used to purchase bicycles for children during the upcoming Calhoun Christmas parade.

