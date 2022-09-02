Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baton Rouge woman who suffers from dementia.

Louisiana State Police say Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing Thursday. Police say she has family in Bastrop and may have been headed that way. She was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro, according to an LSP news release reproduced below.

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for 79-year-old Gloria B. Frazier. Ms. Frazier was discovered missing from her residence near Jefferson Woods Dr. in Baton Rouge this afternoon when a family member went to check on her.

Ms. Frazier is described as a black female with a grey hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5′3 and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored summer dress. Ms. Frazier’s vehicle, a beige 2000 Toyota Avalon bearing Louisiana license plate MPU343, was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro.

Ms. Frazier suffers from dementia and does not have a cell phone in her possession. She has a family member in the Bastrop area and may be headed in that direction.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ms. Gloria B. Frazier is urged to immediately contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.

