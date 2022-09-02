Louisiana Department of Education tells districts they don’t have to follow proposed Title IX guidelines

By Tyler Englander
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Education is telling school districts not to follow new proposed Title IX guidelines designed to protect transgender students.

State Education Superintendent Cade Brumley sent a letter to districts on August 30 saying, “LDOE does not agree with the proposed changes.”

SarahJane Guidry is the Executive Director of Forum for Equality, which advocates for LGBT rights in Louisiana.

“It would absolutely shift an individual student’s world in a school when they feel completely welcome, accepted, and included,” Guidry told KNOE. “These are educators, schools, and school districts that are asking questions, and they’re asking about these guidelines, and the answer that was given gave us no indication on what we should be doing and how we should be supporting these students.”

The new proposed guidelines would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“It means that the specific student is working with the administration to address something that is personally happening with them, and they make that agreement,” explained Guidry.

Opponents say it could allow transgender women to play on women’s sports teams and allow students to use the bathroom that best fits their gender identity. Guidry says there are options for those who are concerned.

“It can also be making accommodations to make sure they have a safe space to use the restroom,” said Guidry. “That means they could use a disability or a handicap restroom or a staff restroom.”

In the letter, Brumley points to the overwhelming passage of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act in 2022 as proof the new guidelines do not represent Louisiana.

