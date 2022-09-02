High School football kicks off Thursday night

NELA squads get their seasons underway
NELA squads get their seasons underway.
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A handful of Northeast Louisiana teams competed in their season openers. Ouachita fell on the road to Rummel 42-28. River Oaks beat Beekman Charter at home 29-18. Rayville hosted Delhi Charter and lost 50-26. St. Frederick won in Alexandria against Holy Savior Menard 21-7. Cedar Creek lost on the road to Glenbrook 12-6.

