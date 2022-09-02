Get ebooks, e-audio books, online tutoring with Ouachita Parish Public Library card

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sept. 1 kicks off National Library Card Sign-up Month and, of course, the Ouachita Parish Public Library is inviting people to take part.

To sign up for your free library card, be sure to bring a valid photo I.D. such as a driver’s license. You’ll also need a piece of mail with your address on it, to verify where you live. If you do not live in the area, you must also bring proof of employment such as a paycheck stub. Anyone under 16 years old must have a parent or legal guardian register for them.

The library cards give you access to all items in the library and all online resources the library offers.

“Our two most popular apps are the Cloud Library app and Hoopla. Cloud Library lets you get ebooks and e-audio books. With Hoopla you also have ebooks and e-audio books, but you can also listen to music and you can download comic books as well, straight to your smart device,” says Claire Calhoun Roane.

The library card is valid to use at all ten branches in Ouachita Parish.

To learn more about how to get a library card, visit the Ouachita Public Library’s website.

