Get ebooks, e-audio books, online tutoring with Ouachita Parish Public Library card

Ouachita Parish Public Library is encouraging sign-ups for library cards.
By Gabby Ballew
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sept. 1 kicks off National Library Card Sign-up Month and, of course, the Ouachita Parish Public Library is inviting people to take part.

To sign up for your free library card, be sure to bring a valid photo I.D. such as a driver’s license. You’ll also need a piece of mail with your address on it, to verify where you live. If you do not live in the area, you must also bring proof of employment such as a paycheck stub. Anyone under 16 years old must have a parent or legal guardian register for them.

The library cards give you access to all items in the library and all online resources the library offers.

“Our two most popular apps are the Cloud Library app and Hoopla. Cloud Library lets you get ebooks and e-audio books. With Hoopla you also have ebooks and e-audio books, but you can also listen to music and you can download comic books as well, straight to your smart device,” says Claire Calhoun Roane.

The library card is valid to use at all ten branches in Ouachita Parish.

To learn more about how to get a library card, visit the Ouachita Public Library’s website.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Northeast Louisiana daycare workers plead guilty to child cruelty
APD is investigating two incidents from Wednesday morning.
Coca-Cola driver forced to drive to ATM at gunpoint in Louisiana
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

A bulletin board at the Ouachita Parish Public Library
Library Card Sign-up Month kicks off
Shreveport water tower
Shreveport boil advisory could be lifted for parts of city late Friday afternoon, mayor’s office says
October is LGBT History Month in observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history,...
Louisiana Department of Education tells districts they don’t have to follow proposed Title IX guidelines
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Northeast Louisiana daycare workers plead guilty to child cruelty