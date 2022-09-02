Adopt-a-Pet: Tut

Meet Tut!! He is a kitten that can be adopted at the River Cities Humane Society for Cat
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Tut! He is one of the kittens at River Cities Humane Society For Cats.

Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Tut wears a sock on his foot because he came into the shelter with a leg injury. She said his leg may be amputated one day.

Taraba said Tut is one of several cats at the shelter with medical issues. You can head to the River Cities Humane Society For Cats’ website to donate to his medical fund by looking up his name.

River Cities Humane Society For Cats facilitates adoptions Tuesday through Saturday between 12 p.m and 6 p.m.

The shelter is located 5302 at Desiard Street in Monroe.

