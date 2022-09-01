Nutritionist highlights foods that can improve vision

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There are ways you can improve your vision through food. Nutritionist Jen Avis says cataracts are the leading cause of visual impairment.

In honor of Cataract Awareness Month, Avis went over some foods that help improve vision.

Avis says women tend to get cataracts more than men.

She says, “with age, you might get cataracts but good nutrition postpones it, the few things to eat for nutrition are foods containing Vitamin-C such as fruits and vegetables, Vitamin-E such as nuts and seeds, antioxidants such as Lutein and Zeaxanthin found in dark leafy greens like kale and spinach.”

She says it’s a good idea to eat a little bit of those foods every day to improve your vision.

