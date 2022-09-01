Get 40-cent discount on gas at these NELA Circle K locations

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Circle K is selling gas at a big discount for a few hours on the first day of September.

They are giving customers a 40-cent discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2022.

The discount is not available at locations that are not Circle K Fuel stores. A Circle K Fuel location will have the Circle K logo on the actual gas pumps and parking lot covering the gas pumps , not just the store building. Many Circle K locations partner with other companies for their fuel sales. Those locations will not have discounted fuel.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in a press release.

According to the company, there is no limit on the number of gallons that can be purchased. The company said the price shown on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time.

Here are the locations that Circle K’s website says have Circle K Fuel stations. The list includes Northeast Louisiana locations and locations in Vicksburg, Mississippi. A search of south Arkansas didn’t return any results.

West Monroe

200 Bridge St

503 Thomas Rd

1102 Jonesboro Rd

170 Well Rd

Monroe

1600 Hwy 165 N

1471 Garrett Rd

1407 Sterlington Rd

4200 Sterlington Rd

560 Lincoln Rd

Other NELA Locations

Rayville: 2204 Julia St

Bastrop: 1514 E Madison

Ruston: 1705 N Service Rd E

Ruston: 1408 N Trenton St

Winnsboro: 3480 Front St

Jonesboro: 635 Old Winnfield Rd

Tallulah: 1503 N Us 65

Jena: 802 W Oak St

Ferriday: 600 Ne E Wallace Blvd

Minden: 1400 Shreveport Rd

Vicksburg, Mississippi:

Circle K, 4888 Hwy 61 S

Circle K, 4150 Washington St

Circle K, 725 Hwy 61 S

Circle K, 3400 Halls Ferry Rd

Circle K, 3060 Indiana Ave

Circle K, 3140 Indiana Ave

Circle K, 3326 Clay St

Circle K, 574 Hwy 61 N

Circle K, 4460 Clay St

They said any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the discount.

