Get 40-cent discount on gas at these NELA Circle K locations
MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Circle K is selling gas at a big discount for a few hours on the first day of September.
They are giving customers a 40-cent discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2022.
The discount is not available at locations that are not Circle K Fuel stores. A Circle K Fuel location will have the Circle K logo on the actual gas pumps and parking lot covering the gas pumps, not just the store building. Many Circle K locations partner with other companies for their fuel sales. Those locations will not have discounted fuel.
“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in a press release.
According to the company, there is no limit on the number of gallons that can be purchased. The company said the price shown on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time.
Here are the locations that Circle K’s website says have Circle K Fuel stations. The list includes Northeast Louisiana locations and locations in Vicksburg, Mississippi. A search of south Arkansas didn’t return any results.
West Monroe
- 200 Bridge St
- 503 Thomas Rd
- 1102 Jonesboro Rd
- 170 Well Rd
Monroe
- 1600 Hwy 165 N
- 1471 Garrett Rd
- 1407 Sterlington Rd
- 4200 Sterlington Rd
- 560 Lincoln Rd
Other NELA Locations
- Rayville: 2204 Julia St
- Bastrop: 1514 E Madison
- Ruston: 1705 N Service Rd E
- Ruston: 1408 N Trenton St
- Winnsboro: 3480 Front St
- Jonesboro: 635 Old Winnfield Rd
- Tallulah: 1503 N Us 65
- Jena: 802 W Oak St
- Ferriday: 600 Ne E Wallace Blvd
- Minden: 1400 Shreveport Rd
Vicksburg, Mississippi:
- Circle K, 4888 Hwy 61 S
- Circle K, 4150 Washington St
- Circle K, 725 Hwy 61 S
- Circle K, 3400 Halls Ferry Rd
- Circle K, 3060 Indiana Ave
- Circle K, 3140 Indiana Ave
- Circle K, 3326 Clay St
- Circle K, 574 Hwy 61 N
- Circle K, 4460 Clay St
They said any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the discount.
CLICK HERE for a full map of locations.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.