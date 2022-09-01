EPA, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joins response team at Jackson water plant

The city said the plant’s water pressure has increased to 78 PSI. The level was 40 PSI on Wednesday.
This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss.,...
This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.(Steve Helber | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have joined the local, state, and federal response team at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Plant.

The joint effort is the result of President Biden’s emergency declaration that increases federal support to improve the Capital City’s water conditions.

In a new status report on Thursday, the city of Jackson also said the plant’s water pressure has increased to 78 PSI. The level was 40 PSI on Wednesday.

“The O.B. Curtis Water Plant made significant gains overnight [Wednesday] and into this morning [Thursday]. There are some challenges remaining to navigate over the next few days, but the outlook for today is currently continued progress,” the city said in a statement.

The city said over half of the tanks on the surface system have begun filling back up and it expects others to make gains as progress continues.

“Many areas throughout Jackson now have some pressure. Areas closer to the plant are experiencing almost normal pressure. Areas further from the plant and at higher elevations are still experiencing low to no pressure. This pressure will improve as the tank levels increase,” the city added.

Multiple contractors are on site at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant working Thursday.

“With the support of our partners at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health, we are also sourcing immediate staffing support including operators and maintenance staff. We have also begun the process of expediting some of the projects that were already being planned. These items each will contribute significantly to the stability of the OB Curtis plant,” the city said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
APD is investigating two incidents from Wednesday morning.
Coca-Cola driver forced to drive to ATM at gunpoint in Louisiana
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

Circle K Discount
Get 40-cent discount on gas at these NELA Circle K locations
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Tickets are on sale for the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, raising money for...
2 Cars 2 Winners: The Finney Family
Tickets are on sale for the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, raising money for...
2 Cars 2 Winners: Finney Family
In honor of Cataract Awareness Month, one nutritionist says it's important to add foods that...
Nutritionist highlights foods that can improve vision