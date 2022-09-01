Dam breach halts work on Cheniere Lake Spillway

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Work on the Cheniere Lake Spillway is at a standstill while Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development determines why the dam breached this past weekend.

Ouachita Parish Police Jury vice president Jack Clampit says it appears the leak started close to recent construction. He says DOTD is evaluating the damage, but it will be several days before a plan is in place to resume work.

Clampit says the police jury was watching the area throughout the weekend, and no homes were flooded.

Construction began on the new spillway and bridge at Highway 3033 in February 2022.

