Catahoula parish-wide power outage, schools dismissing at 2 p.m. today

By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A parish-wide power outage has prompted the early dismissal of schools today in Catahoula Parish, according to this message from the school district.

“Due to a parish wide power outage, and no anticipated time for the power to be restored from Concordia Electric…Catahoula Parish Schools and Central Office will dismiss today at 2:00pm. Please make sure someone is home to receive children when they are dropped off. Thank you in advance for your cooperation!”

According to information from Concordia Electric Cooperative, the outage is connected to an Entergy transmission line.

“Entergy has lost a transmission line, causing a widespread outage to our service area. They are working on the issue, but we don’t have a timeframe. We do appreciate your patience!”

