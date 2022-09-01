Beat the Ace 2022 Edition - Play Here!

Beat the Ace is back for the 2022 season! This is your chance to show off your skills at picking which high school football teams are going to come out on top through the high school football season. The game is free to play and if you take your best shot, you just might Beat the Ace!

How Do I Play?

It’s easy! Just follow the links on this page to get to the game page. Each week, we will list 10* head-to-head high school football match-ups. You simply choose which team will win their game. The deadline to make your picks is 7:00 PM on the day of the game.

Beat the Ace Game Module

Show us your scoreboard pics! - If you head out to one of the games, share some photos with us here.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.