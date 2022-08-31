Sen. Bill Cassidy says “he’s thinking about” a run for Governor in 2023

Cassidy spoke about infrastructure, the FBI's raid of Donald Trump’s home, and a run for the state’s highest office in Tallulah on Aug 30.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tallulah La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy was in Tallulah on August 30 to tour the Madison Parish Port.

“One of the best advantages that we have is that big old Mississippi River and all the rivers that go into it,” Cassidy told KNOE.

Cassidy highlighted funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law available for port upgrades.

“Often, there is a need to do something about the river, dredging, for example, or to expand the facility itself,” explained Cassidy. “There is $800 million for the Mississippi River and its tributaries.”

With stops in Tallulah and West Monroe this week, rumors are swirling about Cassidy running for Governor in 2023.

“Of course, I’m thinking about it,” Cassidy told KNOE. “I round the state no matter what. The pandemic shut us down, but I round that state. It is how I learn how I can better serve the people of my state, and that’s my job.”

On the release of the affidavit used by the Department of Justice to get a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s home, Cassidy says he still has questions.

“We need the court and the FBI to be transparent if they’re going to justify as dramatic as this, Cassidy said. “The FBI has lost credibility over the past few years. If they will retain it with this, we need more information.”

Cassidy adds attacks by some Republicans aimed at the FBI are not helpful.

“The country, we need to have more civil dialogue,” said Cassidy. “We don’t need to hate fellow Americans, no matter what. I would encourage everyone to dial down the rhetoric.”

Cassidy will join Good Morning ArkLaMiss live in the studio on August 31 at 6 AM.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Police tipped off to guns at Monroe schools, students arrested
Juveniles crash car after leading WMPD on high-speed chase
Stolen vehicle crashed in Monroe after WMPD chase, two suspects sought
(Gray Television file photo)
FBI agents raid Bossier City police headquarters, arrest police union president
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid

Latest News

Sen. Bill Cassidy says “he’s thinking about” a run for Governor in 2023
Sen. Bill Cassidy says “he’s thinking about” a run for Governor in 2023
MISSING: Margie Browhow-Sherman, 74, of Monroe, stands about 5′5″ tall, weighs about 158 pounds...
Monroe woman disappears; Louisiana State Police issues statewide Silver Alert
Pierce was added to the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail
A local “Country Music Hall of Famer” was honored on Friday
OPFD supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month, raises funds for St. Francis Foundation
OPFD supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month, raises funds for St. Francis Foundation