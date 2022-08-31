Sen. Bill Cassidy joined us on good morning ArkLaMiss today
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy joined good morning ArkLaMiss today and spoke about the bipartisan Infrastructure Act, the FBI’s raid of Donald Trump’s home, and a possible run for Governor.
Senator Cassidy will meet with the mayor of West Monroe among other local leaders today, and we will have more information in our later newscasts.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.