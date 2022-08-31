Sen. Bill Cassidy joined us on good morning ArkLaMiss today

Sen. Bill Cassidy spoke about the bipartisan Infrastructure Act, the FBI's raid of Donald Trump's home, and a possible run for Governor.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy joined good morning ArkLaMiss today and spoke about the bipartisan Infrastructure Act, the FBI’s raid of Donald Trump’s home, and a possible run for Governor.

Senator Cassidy will meet with the mayor of West Monroe among other local leaders today, and we will have more information in our later newscasts.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Fulton "Bob" Browning
Ouachita man walks off after argument at home, not seen in 33 years
Ruston Shooting Surveillance Screenshots
Ruston teen killed in weekend shooting, police seeking information
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Police tipped off to guns at Monroe schools, students arrested
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says

Latest News

Ruston Shooting Surveillance Screenshots
Ruston teen killed in weekend shooting, police seeking information
Sen. Bill Cassidy joined us on good morning ArkLaMiss today
Sen. Bill Cassidy joined us on good morning ArkLaMiss today
broadband internet
Gov. Edwards, state leaders to participate in Inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit
Sen. Cassidy in Tallulah
Sen. Bill Cassidy says “he’s thinking about” a run for Governor in 2023