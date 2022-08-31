Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird.

The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware.

It is uncertain why the middle finger is pointing in that particular direction, although it certainly seems to be pointing in the direction of Whatcom County, FOX 13 Seattle reported

The Bellingham Herald broke the news that this flight chart first appeared on Reddit in a post titled “Looks like a Survey Pilot’s last day today.”

“Talk about detail, he even put a thumb nail on!” is one of the top comments on the Reddit thread, which has more than 730 comments.

FOX 13 Seattle looked into the flight records and reported that a flight from Seattle on August 24 had a similar back-and-forth pattern and lasted 4 hours and 20 minutes.

