OPFD supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month, raises funds for St. Francis Foundation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Fire Department Local #1694 Union is raising funds for the St. Francis Foundation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022.

The t-shirt fundraiser went live on the local union’s Facebook page Monday. Funds collected by the St. Francis Foundation will benefit the Kitty DeGree Breast Health Center, Saundra Nalley confirmed Tuesday afternoon, who’s St. Francis Medical Center’s Public Relations and Marketing Director.

The union supports a different cause each year, but the St. Francis Foundation has a special connection to some of the union’s former firemen.

The deadline to purchase a t-shirt to support the St. Francis Foundation is September 19, 2022. T-shirt purchases can be made through the Ouachita Parish Fire Department Local 1694 Facebook page. Breast Cancer Awareness Month will be recognized nationally beginning Oct. 1, 2022 until Oct. 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.