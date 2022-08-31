New Orleans nun freed after five months of captivity in Burkina Faso, Africa

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson, who was kidnapped from the convent of her educational and medical mission in west Africa, has been found alive and is safe after nearly five months of captivity, Marianite Sister Ann Lacour told the Archdiocese newspaper The Clarion Herald on Aug. 30.

“She is safe,” Sr. Ann said. “She is on American soil, but not in America. She is safe. She was recovered (Monday) morning. We have spoken to her. She eventually will get back to the United States.”

Sr. Ann said she had spoken with Sr. Suellen by telephone.

Sr. Suellen was barefoot, blindfolded, and kidnapped in the middle of the night on Tues., April 5, by 10 armed hijackers in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, Lacour originally reported.

The congregation said Sr. Suellen was sleeping when the men burst into the convent, ransacked the living quarters, and kidnapped her, leaving behind two other Marianite sisters and two young women who lived there.

The 83-year-old Louisiana native has lived in Burkina Faso for nearly 10 years, serving as support for medical staff.

It’s unclear how she was located or freed from her captors.

The Clarion Herald says no other details would be released for now for privacy reasons.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.