Monroe woman disappears; Louisiana State Police issues statewide Silver Alert

74-year-old last was seen Monday night with her family
MISSING: Margie Browhow-Sherman, 74, of Monroe, stands about 5′5″ tall, weighs about 158 pounds and has brown eyes and shoulder-length gray hair. She possibly is wearing a pink and blue striped shirt, a blue jacket and black pants.(Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KSLA) — Louisiana State Police has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a Ouachita Parish woman who went missing Monday night.

Margie Browhow-Sherman, 74, of Monroe, stands about 5′5″ tall, weighs about 158 pounds and has brown eyes and shoulder-length gray hair. She possibly is wearing a pink and blue striped shirt, a blue jacket and black pants.

Browhow-Sherman last was seen at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 with her family at 1600 S. 5th St. in Monroe. Authorities said her direction of travel is unknown.

“Family members confirm Browhow-Sherman suffers from multiple health ailments, including a mental health condition which may impair her judgment. She requires daily medication,” Master Trooper Javier Leija said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Browhow-Sherman to call 911 or the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-6000.

OPFD supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month, raises funds for St. Francis Foundation
