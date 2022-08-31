A local “Country Music Hall of Famer” was honored on Friday

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local “Country Music Hall of Famer” was honored Friday night.

Webb Pierce of West Monroe is known for his hit song “In the Jailhouse Now” and his marker was added to the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail.

It’s at the corner of Wood and Trenton Streets in Antique Alley.

Pierce had 13 number-one hits and he’s in the “Country Music Hall of Fame.” Fans got to enjoy a concert after his tribute.

