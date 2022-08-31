‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.
By WSFA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLIO, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at the Easterling Correctional Facility has died.

WSFA reports that Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed over the weekend during his shift. He was rushed to the Dale County Hospital, but did not recover.

Cooper had served the department since 2007. He would have completed 15 years as a correctional officer at Easterling on Sept. 4.

Officials said he is survived by his mother, son and two grandsons.

“His co-workers are truly saddened by this sudden loss,” the department shared in a news release.

Cooper’s cause of death was not immediately released.

