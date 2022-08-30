Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors.

Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

The initial investigation revealed a 2008 Ford F-150, driven by Dauzat, was traveling east on LA Hwy 154 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, she ran off the road to the right and overcorrected. This action caused her vehicle to travel across both lanes and again exit the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the Ford collided with several trees.

LSP says that impairment is not suspected in this crash. However, routine toxicology samples were taken. The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chances of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

So far this year, LSP Troop G has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.