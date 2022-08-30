Ruston teen killed in weekend shooting, police seeking information

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

Ruston police say 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards was fatally shot at Cinnamon Square Apartments in Ruston.

Officials are currently seeking information on two suspects they believe are responsible for Edwards’ death.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Ruston Police Department by calling (318)-255-1111, by texting “TIP515″ to CRIMES (274637) or by submitting a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.