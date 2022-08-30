Report: Saints trade DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Eagles

Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson mounts a return after forcing and recovering a fumble
Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson mounts a return after forcing and recovering a fumble(Edwin Goode, WVUE-FOX8 (custom credit))
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heading into the regular season, the Saints are losing one of their most spirited defenders.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that defensive back Chauncy Gardner-Johnson is headed to Philadelphia via trade after contract extension talks broke down.

The move is a shocking one as Gardner-Johnson was fully expected to remain with the Black & Gold. Instead, the Eagles have landed a premium talent in the defensive secondary that will likely be ready to start right away.

Fortunately for New Orleans, they have a significant amount of depth in several positions, including those in the defensive secondary. Teams around the league have been working the phones with the Saints in hopes they could land one of their talents. It would have been unlikely that the Saints would have been able to afford to keep Gardner-Johnson in an actual contract year due to how deep they are in several positions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Saints will receive a fifth-round pick in 2023 and the worse of Philly’s two 6th round picks in 2024. It’s meager compensation for a player that produced so much on the field.

Nonetheless, the Saints are losing a fan favorite who can become a star and household name around the league for years to come.

