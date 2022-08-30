Ouachita man walks off after argument at home, not seen in 33 years

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help on a cold case that started over three decades ago.

According to OPSO spokesperson Glenn Springfield, Robert Fulton “Bob” Browning walked off from his Ouachita Parish home on Nov. 27, 1989, after an argument there.

He has not been seen by friends and family since.

Browning was employed at General Motors and had moved to the Monroe area from Indiana.

Browning would be about 86 today.

If you have any information that could help investigators solve this cold case and put an old mystery to rest, you are encouraged to contact them.

