Northeast Louisiana crop disasters impact soybeans in Concordia Parish
By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Louisiana farmers are concerned about having food to harvest after rainfall swept through the region, specifically soybeans.

Concordia Parish plants more acres of soybeans than anywhere in the state of Louisiana, according to ANR Agent Kylie Miller of the LSU Ag Center. The damage to soybeans will significantly affect the parish and state economies.

It will impact networks like farmers’ co-ops, elevators, and their earnings, says Miller.

The center says the damage to the crops will leave growers and farmers making difficult decisions over the next couple of weeks on how their crops will be harvested.

