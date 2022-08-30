Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway

Spraberry reportedly assaulted two jailers using homemade knife
A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a...
A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a handmade knife to escape from the Cass County Jail about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, authorities report.(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas.

Charles Spraberry, 44, reportedly used a handmade knife to escape from the Cass County Detention Center about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, authorities report.

The following day, the sheriff’s office released more information, saying Spraberry used a sharp metal mop handle and assaulted a male jailer and made his way to the booking area at the front of the jail. Spraberry then reportedly forced a female jailer to open the door to the outside and ran away.

No injuries were reported.

An active search for the Louisiana man is underway in the Linden, Texas area, authorities say. Multiple agencies are assisting in the search.

As of Tuesday evening, authorities said they’re unaware of where Spraberry is but will continue to search for him until he’s found.

Spraberry faces charges in connection with a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas. That’s where two bodies were found in a burned-out camper trailer.

He’s also wanted for other felonies, including sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping.

Now a felony escape warrant has been issued for his arrest.

While on the run previously, Spraberry allegedly stole a car in Texarkana then wound up some three hours south in Beauregard Parish. He was captured there after a large manhunt then extradited to Cass County.

Anyone with information on Spraberry’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Suspect in Cass County double slaying awaiting extradition from Louisiana

(VIDEO) Double homicide suspect arrested in Beauregard Parish

Man wanted for double homicide in Cass County

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Police tipped off to guns at Monroe schools, students arrested
Juveniles crash car after leading WMPD on high-speed chase
Stolen vehicle crashed in Monroe after WMPD chase, two suspects sought
(Gray Television file photo)
FBI agents raid Bossier City police headquarters, arrest police union president
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid

Latest News

La. leaders warn folks ahead of busy weekend in NOLA
La. leaders warn folks of monkeypox ahead of busy weekend in NOLA
Ruston Shooting Surveillance Screenshots
Ruston teen killed in weekend shooting, police seeking information
FILE - A horses goes through an early morning workout for the first time since Hurricane...
Horseracing panel’s nationwide power questioned in court
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) during pregame warmups before an...
Saints trade Ceedy Deuce, release Ian Book
Robert Fulton "Bob" Browning
Ouachita man walks off after argument at home, not seen in 33 years