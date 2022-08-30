Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas.

Charles Spraberry, 44, reportedly used a handmade knife to escape from the Cass County Detention Center about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, authorities report.

The following day, the sheriff’s office released more information, saying Spraberry used a sharp metal mop handle and assaulted a male jailer and made his way to the booking area at the front of the jail. Spraberry then reportedly forced a female jailer to open the door to the outside and ran away.

No injuries were reported.

An active search for the Louisiana man is underway in the Linden, Texas area, authorities say. Multiple agencies are assisting in the search.

As of Tuesday evening, authorities said they’re unaware of where Spraberry is but will continue to search for him until he’s found.

Spraberry faces charges in connection with a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas. That’s where two bodies were found in a burned-out camper trailer.

He’s also wanted for other felonies, including sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping.

Now a felony escape warrant has been issued for his arrest.

While on the run previously, Spraberry allegedly stole a car in Texarkana then wound up some three hours south in Beauregard Parish. He was captured there after a large manhunt then extradited to Cass County.

Anyone with information on Spraberry’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

