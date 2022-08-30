Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives

Man is wanted for killing his girlfriend in 2020 after disappearing during his murder trial
Matthew Edgar, DOB: 6/5/1996, is now listed as one of Texas' top 10 most wanted fugitives.
Matthew Edgar, DOB: 6/5/1996, is now listed as one of Texas' top 10 most wanted fugitives.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The case of a man who disappeared during his own murder trial in east Texas is now getting national attention.

The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Aug. 25 thanking the producers and crew of the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh. The sheriff’s office says the show recently broadcast a short segment about Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murder, then failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. The Hemphill man was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, back in October of 2020.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>> Mother of murder victim speaks out as killer still on the run weeks after sentencing

As of Aug. 30, Edgar is still on the loose.

The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the producers and crew of In Pursuit with John Walsh for their...

Posted by Sabine County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Edgar is now on listed on the Texas Department of Safety’s website as one of the state’s 10 most wanted fugitives. Up to a $5,000 reward is being offered for his capture. The website says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

DETAILS FROM TEXAS DEPT. OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Matthew EDGAR has ties to Sabine County, Texas. In 2015, EDGAR was convicted of Evading Arrest/Detention Causes Serious Bodily Injury and was sentenced to three years of confinement and three years of probation. In 2020, he was arrested for Murder and then subsequently arrested in 2021 for Assault of a Family/Household Member by Impeding Breath/Circulation. In early 2022, he attended the initial days of his Murder trial before absconding on January 26, 2022. He was convicted in absentia and sentenced to 99 years of confinement. On January 27, 2022, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for EDGAR’s arrest for Murder.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Fulton "Bob" Browning
Ouachita man walks off after argument at home, not seen in 33 years
Ruston Shooting Surveillance Screenshots
Ruston teen killed in weekend shooting, police seeking information
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Police tipped off to guns at Monroe schools, students arrested

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Female baggage handler killed when hair caught in belt loader at New Orleans airport
broadband internet
Gov. Edwards, state leaders participate in Inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit
MISSING: Margie Browhow-Sherman, 74, of Monroe, stands about 5′5″ tall, weighs about 158 pounds...
Monroe woman found safe; Louisiana State Police cancels statewide Silver Alert
Family provided photo of Karrington Len Jade Smith
Man accused in accidental killing of pregnant teen pleads not guilty