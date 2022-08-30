Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The case of a man who disappeared during his own murder trial in east Texas is now getting national attention.

The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Aug. 25 thanking the producers and crew of the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh. The sheriff’s office says the show recently broadcast a short segment about Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murder, then failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. The Hemphill man was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, back in October of 2020.

As of Aug. 30, Edgar is still on the loose.

Meanwhile, Edgar is now on listed on the Texas Department of Safety’s website as one of the state’s 10 most wanted fugitives. Up to a $5,000 reward is being offered for his capture. The website says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

DETAILS FROM TEXAS DEPT. OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Matthew EDGAR has ties to Sabine County, Texas. In 2015, EDGAR was convicted of Evading Arrest/Detention Causes Serious Bodily Injury and was sentenced to three years of confinement and three years of probation. In 2020, he was arrested for Murder and then subsequently arrested in 2021 for Assault of a Family/Household Member by Impeding Breath/Circulation. In early 2022, he attended the initial days of his Murder trial before absconding on January 26, 2022. He was convicted in absentia and sentenced to 99 years of confinement. On January 27, 2022, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for EDGAR’s arrest for Murder.

