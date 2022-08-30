Louisiana Women Lead recruits women across the state interested in politics

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - A state organization is looking to advance Louisiana women running for political office.

Louisiana Women Lead, based in Baton Rouge, recognizes the unique challenges that women face when making the decision to get on the campaign trail.

The Founder Renee Amar of Louisiana Women Lead says women who want to run for public office can apply and participate in their training program, so they don’t have to make tough decisions alone.

Amar says when women make a decision to serve in any public office, they feel they have to choose between taking care of their families or serving in public office. Amar also states that women residing in rural places like northeast Louisiana are voices that the state isn’t currently hearing.

One alumna of the training program, Emily Ogden, is an incoming school board member for Richland Parish School Board serving District 8.

Any woman interested in going into politics can apply for the organization’s fall training program on louisianawomenlead.org. The deadline to submit an application is Aug. 31, 2022.

