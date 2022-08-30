Hue Jackson not ready to name Grambling starting quarterback

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling head coach Hue Jackson was not prepared to announce his starting quarterback at his first weekly press conference Monday. The G-Men have four quarterbacks on their roster, but Jackson said true freshman Julian Calvez has really impressed him. “He is going to be a sensational player,” Jackson said. Grambling opens the season at Arkansas State Sept. 3.

