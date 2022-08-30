Hue Jackson not ready to name Grambling starting quarterback

Grambling opens the season at Arkansas State Sept. 3
Grambling opens the season at Arkansas State Sept. 3.
By Aaron Dietrich and Megan Murray
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling head coach Hue Jackson was not prepared to announce his starting quarterback at his first weekly press conference Monday. The G-Men have four quarterbacks on their roster, but Jackson said true freshman Julian Calvez has really impressed him. “He is going to be a sensational player,” Jackson said. Grambling opens the season at Arkansas State Sept. 3.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Police tipped off to guns at Monroe schools, students arrested
Juveniles crash car after leading WMPD on high-speed chase
Stolen vehicle crashed in Monroe after WMPD chase, two suspects sought
Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot
A broad area of low pressure moving across the central Atlantic Ocean is given a 70 percent...
Tropical depression highly likely to form in Atlantic, NHC says
(Gray Television file photo)
FBI agents raid Bossier City police headquarters, arrest police union president

Latest News

University’s Chief Strategy Officer Seth Hall will fill the role
ULM announces interim Athletic Director
ULM offensive coordinator
Matt Kubik’s homecoming with ULM
Head Coach Sonny Cumbie announced the TCU transfer will lead La Tech this season.
Matthew Downing named Louisiana Tech’s starting quarterback
Former Oak Grove football star graduates with second degree ahead of his final season
Joshua Mote earns Master’s degree from Louisiana Tech