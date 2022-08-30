Gov. Edwards to give update on La.’s monkeypox response efforts

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address the state of Louisiana on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The Governor is scheduled to join the White House Monkeypox Response Team and federal public health officials for a virtual news conference beginning at 1 p.m.

Governor Edwards is planning to discuss preparations ahead of Southern Decadence in New Orleans this weekend.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Police tipped off to guns at Monroe schools, students arrested
Juveniles crash car after leading WMPD on high-speed chase
Stolen vehicle crashed in Monroe after WMPD chase, two suspects sought
(Gray Television file photo)
FBI agents raid Bossier City police headquarters, arrest police union president
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind

Latest News

Police looking for woman accused of stabbing Ponchatoula store clerk
Police looking for woman accused of stabbing Ponchatoula store clerk
Tropics
KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Lake Providence, LA
Sparklight files protest against new ISP expanding broadband in East Carroll
East Carroll Parish broadband grant could be on hold
East Carroll Parish broadband grant could be on hold