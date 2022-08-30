Community blood drive to happen in Monroe, donors will receive free prizes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is hosting a blood drive for the community to donate blood on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

The event will be at Bayou Bowl Monroe, located at 100 Horseshoe Lake Road. Every donor will receive two game cards and a free “Get In The Game” t-shirt.

The blood drive will be from 12-5 p.m.

For more information on how to donate blood, go to www.lifeshare.org.

