Ace Watch: Top defensive football players

A preview of the big NELA names to look for this season
A preview of the big NELA names to look for this season.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Before the new high school football season kicks off, Sports director Aaron Dietrich profiles some of the top defensive players in Northeast Louisiana. His Ace Watch list includes Jonesboro-Hodge’s Xavier Atkins, Oak Grove’s Kam Franklin, Ruston’s Jadon Mayfield, OCS’s Noah Lovelady, West Monroe’s Chauncey Lee, Neville’s Matthew Fobbs-White, Sterlington’s Charlie Robinson, Mangham’s Gage Hutson and Union’s Cam Hill.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Police tipped off to guns at Monroe schools, students arrested
Juveniles crash car after leading WMPD on high-speed chase
Stolen vehicle crashed in Monroe after WMPD chase, two suspects sought
Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot
A broad area of low pressure moving across the central Atlantic Ocean is given a 70 percent...
Tropical depression highly likely to form in Atlantic, NHC says
(Gray Television file photo)
FBI agents raid Bossier City police headquarters, arrest police union president

Latest News

Grambling opens the season at Arkansas State Sept. 3
Hue Jackson not ready to name Grambling starting quarterback
University’s Chief Strategy Officer Seth Hall will fill the role
ULM announces interim Athletic Director
NELA football players put on a show at Joe Aillet Stadium
Top five plays from the Bayou Jamb
Kasee Sketoe competed in the Sub-Junior World Championship in Turkey
West Monroe powerlifter wins World Championship