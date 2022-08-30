Ace Watch: Top defensive football players

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Before the new high school football season kicks off, Sports director Aaron Dietrich profiles some of the top defensive players in Northeast Louisiana. His Ace Watch list includes Jonesboro-Hodge’s Xavier Atkins, Oak Grove’s Kam Franklin, Ruston’s Jadon Mayfield, OCS’s Noah Lovelady, West Monroe’s Chauncey Lee, Neville’s Matthew Fobbs-White, Sterlington’s Charlie Robinson, Mangham’s Gage Hutson and Union’s Cam Hill.

