8 Southwood High School students taken into custody after on-campus fight

Southwood High School
Southwood High School(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, eight Southwood High School students were taken into police custody after a fight broke out on campus.

The school resource officer (SRO) called the sheriff’s office at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to assist with the incident.

Officials say the students have since been released to their parents.

