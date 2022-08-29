Stolen vehicle crashed in Monroe after WMPD chase, two suspects sought

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two juveniles after being led on a high-speed chase on Aug. 28.

Police say the chase began in West Monroe around 11 p.m. after an officer spotted a vehicle reported stolen from Second St. in Monroe and initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle, which had three occupants, kept going and sped across the Louisville Bridge, police say.

Officials say the driver crashed in Monroe and the occupants ran away.

Officers caught one juvenile who was taken to St. Francis for minor injuries.

They are still looking for two others.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.