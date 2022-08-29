Stolen vehicle crashed in Monroe after WMPD chase, two suspects sought

Juveniles crash car after leading WMPD on high-speed chase
By Madison Remrey and Jasmine Anderson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two juveniles after being led on a high-speed chase on Aug. 28.

Police say the chase began in West Monroe around 11 p.m. after an officer spotted a vehicle reported stolen from Second St. in Monroe and initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle, which had three occupants, kept going and sped across the Louisville Bridge, police say.

Officials say the driver crashed in Monroe and the occupants ran away.

Officers caught one juvenile who was taken to St. Francis for minor injuries.

They are still looking for two others.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot
A broad area of low pressure moving across the central Atlantic Ocean is given a 70 percent...
Tropical depression highly likely to form in Atlantic, NHC says
Missing child, Tronez Johnson
Louisiana State Police locate missing child
Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

Latest News

Juveniles crash stolen car after leading WMPD on high-speed chase
Juveniles crash car after leading WMPD on high-speed chase
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A broad area of low pressure moving across the central Atlantic Ocean is given a 70 percent...
Tropical depression highly likely to form in Atlantic, NHC says