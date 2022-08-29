Wendy’s changes logo to support longtime Canadian journalist

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - One of the world’s most famous redheads has made a change to make a statement.

The Wendy’s mascot, long-known for her ginger pigtails, now has gray hair on Canadian social media sites.

Wendy’s new look was posted to support longtime Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme.

In June, LaFlamme found out her contract was not being renewed and her career at CTV was coming to an unexpected end after more than three decades.

Shortly after the announcement, rumors started that LaFlamme was being let go, at least in part, because she was no longer dyeing her hair blonde and allowing it to turn gray.

Bell Media issued a statement denying LaFlamme’s hair color had anything to do with her dismissal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

