Vidalia police make arrest in murder of Tyberia Bell

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Vidalia Police Department has arrested a person in connection to the death of Tyberia Bell earlier in August.

Police say Matt Lee Mason, Jr. was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder on Aug. 29, 2022 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information regarding Bell’s death to contact them. Here is what Vidalia police had to say in a news release from Monday, Aug. 29:

On August 29, 2022, at 12:50 pm the Vidalia Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division arrested Matt Lee Mason Jr for the murder of Tyberia Bell that occurred on the 21st day of August. After an extensive and still on going investigation, investigators were able to establish enough probable cause and evidence on Matt Lee Mason Jr to issue a warrant for 2nd degree murder that was signed by 7th JDC Judge, John Reeves.

This is still an active and on going investigation, if you have information regarding this tragic event, please contact the Vidalia Police Department.

Chief Merrill wishes to thank his Investigators for the hard work and dedication with this tragic event that occurred in our town.

Chief Merrill and the staff of the Vidalia Police Department ask that you keep the family of our beloved community member, Tyberia Bell in your thoughts and prayers!

