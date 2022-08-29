Top five plays from the Bayou Jamb

NELA football players put on a show at Joe Aillet Stadium
By Megan Murray
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 edition of the Bayou Jamb featured highlight reels from top NELA football stars. The top five plays include an interception from Franklin Parish’s Kendrick Thomas, an acrobatic touchdown catch by Ruston’s Aaron Jackson, a vicious tackle for loss from Oak Grove’s Kamryn Franklin, a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown by Mangham’s Jalen Williams and a gravity defying grab by St. Frederick’s William Patrick.

