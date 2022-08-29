Top five plays from the Bayou Jamb

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 edition of the Bayou Jamb featured highlight reels from top NELA football stars. The top five plays include an interception from Franklin Parish’s Kendrick Thomas, an acrobatic touchdown catch by Ruston’s Aaron Jackson, a vicious tackle for loss from Oak Grove’s Kamryn Franklin, a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown by Mangham’s Jalen Williams and a gravity defying grab by St. Frederick’s William Patrick.

