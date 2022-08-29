Weapons found on school campuses in Monroe, students arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two juveniles have been arrested after bringing guns onto school campuses in Monroe.

Monroe Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022, a school resource officer for Carroll High School was alerted of a student on campus with a handgun. The officer was able to locate the student shortly after receiving the tip and take them into custody.

Officials say a handgun was located in the 14-year-old’s possession. The student was arrested and booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on a school campus and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Monroe Police Department says that around 11:00 a.m. on the same day, a tip was received that another student was in possession of a weapon at Carroll Junior High.

Police say the weapon was found in a 14-year-old student’s backpack. The student was immediately taken into custody and booked at Green Oaks Detention Center on weapon charges.

Police say both campuses were rendered safe at the time of the arrests.

